Most of California is house poor, including Sacramento County

Sacramento County may seem to have cheaper housing, but an early state Department of Housing and Community Development report shows that it's just as burdensome as the rest of California.

Since last week, the department has hosted a series of workshops across the state on California's housing future, presenting the report's findings and getting feedback from the public on potential next steps.

According to the report, on average, 32 percent of someone's income in Sacramento County is spent on housing, and that's high.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines people as "cost burdened" when they spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

The report does not surprise Sacramento Housing Alliance President Cathy Creswell.

"People think it’s, 'at least you’re not San Francisco,' but our burden is as great as anywhere else," she said.

According to a May 2016 California Housing Partnership report, median rent in Sacramento County has increased 13 percent since 2000.

Creswell said the rising rents are "completely out-of-reach" when paired with stagnant wages.

Statewide, more than 3 million households exceed the 30 percent guideline when it comes to paying rent. And more than 1.5 million households see more than half of their income going towards rent.

Every county mentioned in the report -- from San Francisco to San Diego -- is housing burdened.

"We are struggling," state Department of Housing and Community Development Director Ben Metcalf said.

The department hopes to use the report, the final version being published sometime this summer, as a "launching pad" for a package of housing-related bills in the state Legislature.

The next public workshop on the report is scheduled for Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. at the department's headquarters on West El Camino Avenue in Sacramento. To register, click here.

