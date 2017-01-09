Mother of Jadianna Larsen files wrongful death suit

Vigil in memory of six-year-old Jadianna Larsen, created by members of her South Sacramento community. (Photo: News10/KXTV)

The mother of 6-year-old Jadianna Larsen filed a wrongful death suit against the Department of Health and Human Services, Child Protection Agency, Sacramento County and several others citing "repeated failure" in protecting the girl after numerous child abuse reports.

Larsen's body was found burned on May 28 in Glenn County a day after her caretaker, and mother's boyfriend, Juan Rivera reported her missing from their south Sacramento apartment. Mercy Housing, the company operating the affordable housing complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

Rivera, who was looking after Larsen as her mother Tanecia Clark was away for mental health treatment, stated he suffered a medical emergency, and when he woke up, he discovered the child was missing.

He was later arrested and charged with Larsen's death, and his mother, Lisa Burton was arrested for helping him cover up the crime. Months after the arrest, the Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Chris Ore added additional charges of sexual assault.

The latest complaint, which was filed by attorneys representing Tanecia Clark January 4, alleges the defendants "could have potentially saved Jadianna's life by responding to any one of the various reports of child abuse/negligence."

Larsen was the subject of 10 CPS reports of child abuse and neglect in her 6 years, with the final report being filed April 30, 2015—less than a month before Larsen was found dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

