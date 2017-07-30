Multi-car crash blocks frontage roads near Hwy 99 in South Sacramento

A multi-car collision is blocking southbound lanes of traffic along Highway 99 in South Sacramento. (Photo: ABC10)

A multi-car collision blocked southbound frontage lanes of traffic near Highway 99 in South Sacramento.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

California Highway Patrol reports several people are injured.

The crash is located north of the East Stockton Boulevard off-ramp on the southbound side of the freeway.

It’s unclear whether traffic is being diverted or if there are lane closures at this time.

