Family of teen brothers killed: 'Losing these two. That's a lot'

"I'm glad we all got together today for him," said Lizzie Phonphakdy, a classmate of Sergio's. "Something that makes everyone cherish each other. As hard as this is, we gotta stay strong for his family. I know he wouldn't want us like this."
Hieu Hoang was arrested on Friday afternoon for the murders.
Police are still looking for a second suspect who they describe as a Hispanic male, around 18-22 years old, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 130-150 pounds.
"They were my babies and I loved them. They didn't deserve this," Hernandez said, through tears. "We're not promised tomorrow. Of course, I learned that the hard way."
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs