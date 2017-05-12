Family of teen brothers killed: 'Losing these two. That's a lot'

19-year-old Daniel Robert Murti & his 15-year-old brother Sergio were both killed in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

The details surrounding a double homicide on that day in the parking lot of a strip mall near Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard are still unclear. What is clear is a family is now dealing with an unfathomable loss.

Family members told ABC10's Frances Wang that Daniel Robert Murti, 19, and his younger brother Sergio, 15, were just walking out of a store when cars pulled up and started shooting.

"Losing these two. That's a lot," said Josie Hernandez, the victims' grandmother who helped raised them. "I thought I was gonna end up in the hospital last night [when I found out the news]. My babies are gonna get justice. Whatever we have to do."

Students at Hiram Johnson quickly organized a vigil at the high school. After alleged threats, they moved the vigil to a nearby park. Several community leaders, including Gregory King, were there.

Another vigil was held shortly after at the crime scene. Many attended both vigils to show their support.

"My work is my calling...finding an alternative to violence, alcohol and drugs," King said. "How do I support our young people? Let's do that. How can we open more doors?

King sported a hat that said 25/8.

"As my hat reads 25/8...the work has to continue," King said. "Even when it seems like it's silent."

"I'm glad we all got together today for him," said Lizzie Phonphakdy, a classmate of Sergio's. "Something that makes everyone cherish each other. As hard as this is, we gotta stay strong for his family. I know he wouldn't want us like this."

Hieu Hoang was arrested on Friday afternoon for the murders.

Police are still looking for a second suspect who they describe as a Hispanic male, around 18-22 years old, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 130-150 pounds.

"They were my babies and I loved them. They didn't deserve this," Hernandez said, through tears. "We're not promised tomorrow. Of course, I learned that the hard way."

