Must see concerts at the California State Fair

ABC10, Staff , KXTV 5:40 PM. PDT July 08, 2017

It's that time of year again! 

The California State Fair is slated to start on July 14, and this year is not short on must-see acts. Here are some of the top acts this year. 

Toyota Concert Series

John Michael Montgomery - July 15 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $15

Queen Nation - A tribute to the Music of Queen - July 18 at 8: p.m. Open Seating

Brian McKight - July 19 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $20

Good Charlote - July 20 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $20

Trace Adkins - July 27 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $25

Melissa Etheridge - July 30 at 8 p.m. Ticket price $30

For more information on attractions at the California State Fair, click here. 

 

