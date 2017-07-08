Must see concerts at the California State Fair

It's that time of year again!
The California State Fair is slated to start on July 14, and this year is not short on must-see acts. Here are some of the top acts this year.
John Michael Montgomery - July 15 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $15
Queen Nation - A tribute to the Music of Queen - July 18 at 8: p.m. Open Seating
Brian McKight - July 19 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $20
Good Charlote - July 20 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $20
Trace Adkins - July 27 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $25
Melissa Etheridge - July 30 at 8 p.m. Ticket price $30
