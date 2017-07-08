Must see concerts at the California State Fair

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Melissa Etheridge performs at the Hard Rock Cafe - Times Square on September 29, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) (Photo: Andrew H. Walker, 2009 Getty Images)

It's that time of year again!

The California State Fair is slated to start on July 14, and this year is not short on must-see acts. Here are some of the top acts this year.

Toyota Concert Series

John Michael Montgomery - July 15 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $15

Queen Nation - A tribute to the Music of Queen - July 18 at 8: p.m. Open Seating

Brian McKight - July 19 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $20

Good Charlote - July 20 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $20

Trace Adkins - July 27 at 8 p.m. Ticket price: $25

Melissa Etheridge - July 30 at 8 p.m. Ticket price $30

For more information on attractions at the California State Fair, click here.

© 2017 KXTV-TV