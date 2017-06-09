National movement builds tiny homes to help the homeless

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Comey Hearing - Concerned Trump 'might lie'
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
Vault in Rancho Cordova housing thousands of unclaimed items
-
Caltrans launches pilot program to stop wrong-way crashes
-
A not so Common role
-
McCain question Former FBI Director
-
When to worry about your Dog Coughing and Sneezing!
-
Drones being used to fight mites in strawberry, almond fields
-
Inside the Rancho Cordova vault that houses unclaimed items
-
Starting Jan. 1, new gun laws go into effect
More Stories
-
Trump fires back on Twitter: 'Comey is a leaker!'Jun. 9, 2017, 3:31 a.m.
-
Wife of fallen CHP officer wants him to be…Jun. 8, 2017, 7:56 p.m.
-
Business helps California conservatives move to TexasJun. 8, 2017, 6:33 p.m.