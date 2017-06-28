Natomas teen 'appointed' to help Old Sac makeover following Disneyland-themed pitch

There's been a lot of talk about the $7.7 million boardwalk makeover coming to Old Sacramento and the city's hope to revitalize its waterfront space.

On Tuesday night, the mayor took ideas from the public at the city council meeting, not knowing who would show up.

It turns out that the youngest person who did ended up stealing the show with her pitch to create a Disneyland-style water show on the Sacramento river.

Her name is Summer Santich -- a 13-year-old from Natomas.

"I was thinking that they could have, like in the middle of the river, a section that’s kind of like blocked off and they have hydraulics and it would push water out," Santich told ABC10 as she looked out over the river in Old Sac. "And we would create a show from all the way from when we were first discovered, all the way to the golden one center."

The city loved the idea and said they would consider it.

“I've been listening to riverfront ideas for about seven years. The best one I've ever heard came out of Summer’s mouth tonight," councilwoman Angelique Ashby, a mentor of Summer's, said following her speech. "It actually included everything that every one of you said. It doesn’t touch the levy. You could do the work in the water. It embraces water and light and music, which are the things that draw people to Sacramento."

The mayor agreed, too.

"It'’s excellent," he said. "Summer, you’re appointed. I'm not sure what yet. But you will be appointed. I promise you.”

Summer first got involved with city council during the Crown Downtown movement to save the Kings. At the time she was just 8 years old.

Despite feeling nervous ahead of her speech, she is now encouraging others to do the same.

"It’s like if you have an opinion let your voice be heard," she said. "Don’t let your nervousness get to you because you never know. Things like this could happen."

© 2017 KXTV-TV