New California declares 'independence' from California in bid to become 51st state

A map of "New California" published on Facebook (Photo: (Photo: Facebook/NewCaliforniaStateCCR))

The founders of New California took an early step toward statehood Monday with the reading of their own Declaration of Independence from California, a state they describe as "ungovernable."

Their solution: Take over most of current-day California — including many rural counties — and leave the coastal urban areas to themselves.

"The current state of California has become governed by a tyranny," the group, led in part by vice chairman Robert Paul Preston, declared in a document published online.

The split would look something like this, per the group:

"After years of over taxation, regulation, and mono-party politics the State of California and many of it’s 58 Counties have become ungovernable," the group said in a statement, citing a "decline in essential basic services" including education, law enforcement, infrastructure and health care.

Claiming the authority of Article 4, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution, the aspiring 51st state plans to convince California's legislature to split the state before submitting the resolution to Congress.

The effort remains, to be clear, a long shot.

© 2018 KXTV-TV