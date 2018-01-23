New community health clinic opens in Midtown

The newest health clinic in the Greater Sacramento area is up and running.

One Community Health, formerly known as Cares Community Health, is now serving patients at its new Midtown facility. CEO Christy Ward says the organization is ready to help the community even more than before.

"What we want to do is be sure that folks in our community understand that we're a resource regardless of their ability to pay," said Ward.



At its inception nearly three decades ago, the Center for AIDS, Research, Education, and Services (CARES) primarily provided services to HIV patients.



“Those patients are living longer now. Most folks don't die of HIV any longer, so we have a longer life span. So, we're being treated for other things now: high blood pressure, behavioral health issues, nutrition, chiropractor on staff," said patient Doug Smith.



Smith became a patient at the clinic in 2005 when he was homeless, and was suffering from depression and high blood pressure. Thirteen years, Smith continues to be a patient, but he’s also a board member for the organization.

“When I started out here, I thought I was going to die, and now I serve on the board of directors," said Smith.

According to Ward, One Community Health became a federally qualified health center in 2014, which means it was able to expand its services to not only treat HIV patients, but also provide mental, behavioral, and dental services to more people.



“The name One Community Health embodies the belief that ‘one’ is about an individual person, as well as one being an organization, where we serve our broader community,” Ward explained.

Smith adds, "I like the change. I think that we're able to embrace the larger community here in Sacramento."



The latest expansion includes 42 exam rooms, which is 25 more than the Midtown campus has before. The dental department also grew from three to nine chairs.

