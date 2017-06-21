New dog park to debut in Sacramento's Midtown

The wait is nearly over as a new dog park in Sacramento’s Midtown is set to open to the public July 29, with a free community celebration, fit for the entire family. (Photo: Truitt Dog BARK Park)

The wait is nearly over as a new dog park in Sacramento’s Midtown is set to open to the public July 29, with a free community celebration, fit for the entire family.

Truitt Bark Park, which is located at 19th and Q streets, gained unanimous support from Sacramento City Council back in September 2015.

“Our new Truitt Bark Park will be a wonderful place to celebrate the legacy of Brooks Truitt, the renaissance of our Central City, and embracing a community gathering spot for our dogs and neighbors to play,” said Sacramento Councilmember Steve Hansen (District 4).

Park features include separate fenced-in parks for small and large dogs, lighting, trees and public art. There is also a public plaza and community garden, named after longtime Midtown watchdog and activist Brooks Truitt.

The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a BARK art unveiling, pooch photo portraits and a fundraiser, contests and prizes for largest and smallest dogs and cutest dog trick.

Artist Stephen V Williams will be the first to paint the 7-foot tall BARK art sponsored by SKK Developments. The Sacramento native has participated in Sacramento’s Art Hotel and Art Street and has been described as having a “mystical, magical mural style [that] takes you to a whimsical fantasy world of colors and creative creatures.”

The BARK art will be repainted by a different local artist every 2-3 years.

