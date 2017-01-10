New Hope Bridge in Thornton closes over levee concerns

(Photo: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office closed New Hope Bridge in Thornton over levee concerns Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said there is a boil on the Sacramento side of the levee with seepage, which caused them to close the bridge.

The levee is at New Hope Road along the Mokelumne River and runs through both Sacramento and San Joaquin County.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.

Copyright 2016 KXTV