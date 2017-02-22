CHP officer injured in South Sacramento

(Photo: ABC10/KXTV)

A California Highway Patrol officer was severely injured during an incident in South Sacramento on Wednesday, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Tony Turnbull.

Turnbull said the officer was involved in a motorcycle crash on Stockton Boulevard near Fruitridge Road at around 5:45 p.m. The roads are closed at this time for an investigation.

The officer has been taken to UC Davis Medical Center and with "major injuries," according to police.

Talking with witnesses now. This man was with his wife in his car when he said he saw the crash. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/hGjaaIFt8x — Ananda Rochita (@AnandaRochita) February 23, 2017

No other information has been released at this time. Refresh for more information as it comes in.

