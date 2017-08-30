A Sacramento officer has been shot Wednesday afternoon in the Country Club area, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities are investigating after a law enforcement officer was shot Wednesday in the 2600 block of Auburn Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said.

The officer was shot in an area near the intersection of I-80 and Fulton near a Ramada Hnn. Officials have not released the condition of the officer or the agency the officer is with.

Sacramento police officers are assisting the other law enforcement agencies already on the scene.

El Camino High School and Arden Arcade Middle School were placed on a brief lockdown, but that has since been lifted, according to San Juan Unified School District spokesman Trent Allen.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

This is a developing story.

