One arrested in South Sacramento gas station murder

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in the murder of a 20-year-old man shot dead at a Florin Road Chevron.

Detectives arrested Alexander Lopez, 40, of Sacramento, for his involvement in the murder of Simranjit Singh.

Deputies were sent to the gas station just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, following reports of a shooting in South Sacramento.

When they arrived, deputies found Singh laying on the ground of the gas station parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Through the investigation, deputies learned an employee at the gas station got into an argument with two to three suspects that were loitering in the parking lot, according to deputies.

One of the suspects physically assaulted that employee during the argument. The employee then went back inside the gas station store to call 911 about the assault.

Singh, the employee’s co-worker, was then approached by the same suspects, according to deputies. One of the suspects brandished a fired several shots at Singh, which inevitably killed him.

The suspects then fled south on French Road from the scene.

Yesterday, detectives located Lopez at a relatives home in Sacramento. He was arrested without incident.

Detectives, however, are still looking for the other two suspects. One suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, weighing around 200 pounds. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his middle to late teens.

