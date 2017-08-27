One dead after house party shooting in South Sacramento

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home along Cottontree Way Sunday around 12:15 a.m. where they found the 37-year-old man laying in the home’s front yard with a gunshot wound to his upper body. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

A man was discovered with a fatal gunshot wound in South Sacramento Sunday morning and investigators are hoping the public can help identify a suspect.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home along Cottontree Way Sunday around 12:15 a.m. where they found the 37-year-old man laying in the home’s front yard with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation suggests the man may have gotten into an argument with someone while at a party at the Cottontree Way home, per deputies.

Some people were asked to leave the home, investigators said, and several minutes later multiple gunshots were fired from a light-colored sedan.

The victim was apparently struck by that gunfire, according to deputies.

Investigators believe the suspect car drove away south along Renton Way after the shooting; however, no one has been identified at this time.

