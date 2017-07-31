One dead in stabbing in South Sacramento

Photo: file

Sacramento police are investigating a stabbing death in South Sacramento Monday afternoon, police said.

The body of a man was found in the street along the 7700 block of Vallecitos Way in South Sacramento, police said.

A "subject of interest" has been detained at a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained during an altercation with the deceased, police said.

