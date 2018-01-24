One last home run at West Sacramento's Memorial Park

Thousands of little league players have spent countless hours practicing and playing on the fields of Memorial Park in West Sacramento since the early 1950s – but that chapter is coming to an end soon.

Thousands of little league players have spent countless hours practicing and playing on the fields of Memorial Park in West Sacramento since the early 1950s – but that chapter is coming to a close soon. The 2018 baseball season will be the last one at the park for the West Sacramento Little League teams.

“We're working with the city. We want baseball to continue, the city, I believe, wants baseball to continue, nobody wants to see it go away. We're finding solutions so that kids who want to play baseball have the opportunity to play baseball," said WSLL board member, Dave Jans.

The WSLL must find a new home for its upcoming seasons after the City of West Sacramento notified them that the park will undergo major changes beginning next year.

"It's disappointing to hear. We've been here for so long. It's right in the middle of this neighborhood, where people can come out and enjoy baseball – see the youth come out and play," Jans said. "We've got some really fascinating features - the dugouts - the kids love them,"

The City of West Sacramento is removing the fields because of a lawsuit from more than a decade ago for not being ADA compliant. Starting in 2019, the city will begin construction, which includes adding sidewalks and removing the dugouts.

“We're required to do some ADA improvements here based on a litigation that was settled here in 2010," said Cindy Tuttle, Parks and Recreation Director for the City of West Sacramento.

Tuttle explains another reason the department is working with WSLL to find a new home. "Little league has grown, the city has grown and we have a lot more children playing little league and we've kind of outgrown this place so we need to think about the future as well."

While no plans are set in stone for the new location, the city and the league are in the early stages of brainstorming their options.

"Although we were disappointed to hear, we are passionate at the opportunity to work with the city to find a solution for the kids – not only now – but in the future," Jans said.

Jans wants to encourage the community to come together, as WSLL and the city continue to collaborate on figuring out what the best plan is moving forward.

"We're going to need a joint effort from the city and the community, both financially, as well as a supportive effort to get the new field and the future of the little league up to the expectations that the community deserves. It's going to be a group effort," Jans adds.

You can reach the WSLL board members by going to www.westsacll.org

"This is also an opportunity for a new generation West Sacramento little leaguers, and maybe the next Steve Sax will come out of a new facility that we all build and work on together that will allow every kid to play. If we stay here, basically we're going to have to limit the number of kids that are allowed to play because there's just not enough room," Tuttle explained.

The City of West Sacramento wants to hear from the community, too. One way you can provide feedback is by clicking here to fill out a survey.

WSLL and the Parks and Recreation Department will meet again the the end of the month to discuss what happens next.

© 2018 KXTV-TV