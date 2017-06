Officals investigate a shooting near Arden Fair Mall.

One person was injured in a shooting near Arden Fair Mall on Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at the intersection of Howe Avenue and Arden Way. A man flagged down a deputy at around 7:30 p.m. and said he was shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital.

No other information was released.

