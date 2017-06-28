Two people shot in south Sacramento

Sacramento police responded to a shooting on 40th Avenue on Wednesday night.
The department said two people were shot in 3700 block of 40th street at around 9:30 p.m. The condition and identity of the victims is unknown at this time.
Refresh for more details as they come in.
SPD currently working a shooting on the 3700 block of 40th Street, 2 victims transported, unk condition at this time. Plz avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LRGds175yD— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 29, 2017
