KXTV
Close

Two people shot in south Sacramento

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:32 PM. PDT June 28, 2017

Sacramento police responded to a shooting on 40th Avenue on Wednesday night. 

The department said two people were shot in 3700 block of 40th street at around 9:30 p.m. The condition and identity of the victims is unknown at this time. 

Refresh for more details as they come in. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories