Overturned big rig blocks traffic in Natomas

All southbound lanes along Interstate 5 have been closed as crews work to clear an overturned big rig.

Caltrans reported the crash sometime 3 p.m., which is blocking several lanes of traffic just north of the Arena Boulevard exit.

SAC- I-5 SB just north of Arena Blvd lanes #1 & #2 blocked due to overturned big rig, Caltrans enroute, no ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 22, 2017

