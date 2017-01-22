KXTV
Overturned big rig blocks traffic in Natomas

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:12 PM. PST January 22, 2017

All southbound lanes along Interstate 5 have been closed as crews work to clear an overturned big rig.

Caltrans reported the crash sometime 3 p.m., which is blocking several lanes of traffic just north of the Arena Boulevard exit.

