Overturned big rig closes portion of I-5 near Natomas

A big rig hauling 40,000 pounds of dog food has overturned along Interstate 5 near the Interstate 80 interchange, resulting in the closure of the feeder ramp as crews work to clear the area. (Photo: Caltrans)

A big rig hauling 40,000 pounds of dog food has overturned along Interstate 5 near the Interstate 80 interchange, resulting in the closure of the feeder ramp as crews work to clear the area.

Caltrans officials estimate it will be after 6:30 p.m. before ramp that leads traffic from northbound I-5 to eastbound I-80 reopens.

The big rig reportedly overturned along northbound I-5 just before the feeder ramp around 12:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol, blocking all lanes of traffic to the ramp.

The big rig has since been moved to the right shoulder of I-5, but crews will keep the ramp closed as they clear the area.

CHP reported the driver suffered minor injuries.

© 2017 KXTV-TV