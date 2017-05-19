Peet's Coffee chicken and waffle sandwich coming to Sacramento region

Maple Waffle & Chicken Gouda sandwich from Peet's Coffee. (Photo: Peet's Coffee)

Chicken and waffles doesn't have to be just a Sunday brunch staple.

Peet's Coffee wants to make the delicious sweet and savory combo available for those who may be on-the-go. The coffee company began rolling out the limited edition Maple Waffle & Gouda Chicken sandwich on May 10, in only a few markets across the country including the DC Metro Area, the Bay Area, Southern California, and the Sacramento region.

The new sandwich is one of six new artisanal breakfast sandwiches being introduced by Peet's Coffee. The roasting company recently launched the Roasted Tomato Quinoa Quiche and the Kale Chimichurri Wrap.

“Adding the Maple Waffle and Gouda Chicken sandwich to our breakfast lineup for summer demonstrates our commitment to innovating our coffeebar offerings with a foodie focus in mind,” said Liz Berman, Vice President, Retail Marketing, Peet's Coffee in a press statement. “We are always seeking opportunities to provide our customers with a memorable experience and are excited to unveil this fresh take on an American favorite.”

The new item is made with buttermilk waffles, cage-free eggs, topped with chicken sausage and paired with gouda cheese.

However, the sandwich will set you back 480 calories but is easy on the wallet selling at $4.95.

The chicken and waffle fix is only on the menu until Aug. 31.

The Maple Waffle & Gouda Chicken sandwich is available at the following Sacramento area Peet's Coffee locations: R Street, 20th and J, 37th & J, Elk Grove, Folsom, Granite Bay, Rocklin, Fair Oaks, The Fountains at Roseville, Alhambra, El Dorado Hills, Lyon Village, Stockton-Stonecreek, and the Market Square and Downtown Davis locations.

© 2017 KXTV-TV