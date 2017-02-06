Pirates at Swabbies jump ship

Rising waters in the Sacramento River forced a group of pirates to head for higher ground.

Swabbies restaurant took on flood water this afternoon. The pirate themed bar and grill had no choice but to bail out their mascots.

"River comes up pretty high every 10 years or so. Sometimes back to back," said Swabbies owner Christopher Barabino.

About a dozen life sized plastic pirates call the river front bar their home. This is the third time in 13 years that this area has flooded. These pirates don't have the sea legs so the workers have to take the statues up to higher ground.

"We pretty much built our business around them. We don't want to see them float away," Barabino said.

The pirates aren't gone for ever. Many have been relocated from the beach side bar to the upper bar. Now you don't have to get your feet wet to get that perfect pirate selfie.

