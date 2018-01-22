Police find missing Rocklin man's truck 10 days after he's reported missing

(Photo: Rocklin PD)

Rocklin police located a missing man's truck in Sacramento 10 days after he was reported last seen, department officials announced.

Raymond Wright was reported missing Thursday, Jan. 11, after family and friends became concerned that he did not show up to work Friday, Jan. 12, and missed a meeting and band practice the next day.

The truck he was last seen driving — a 2016 white Ford F250 — was found in Sacramento, according to the Rocklin Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 21. The exact location the truck was found was not immediately available.

#RocklinPD investigating missing person case. Raymond Wright is described as white male, 55 years old, driving 2016 white Ford F250 CA license 29821Z1. Missing since 1/11. If you see Wright, please call the PD at (916) 625-5400. https://t.co/CY4CVndB3L pic.twitter.com/WgEOK42jtT — Rocklin Police Dept. (@RocklinPolice) January 16, 2018

Wright's cell phone has still not been located, and has been turned off since at least Saturday, Jan. 13.

Officials said there was a break-in at Wright's home the same week he went missing, but it's unclear if the break in and disappearance are connected.

If you have seen Wright, or know of his whereabouts contact the Rocklin Police Department at (916) 625-5400.

© 2018 KXTV-TV