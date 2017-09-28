Police investigate second shooting death this week in South Sacramento

A homicide investigation underway along the 5100 block Ehrhardt Way. (Photo: Courtesy: SPD)

Following reports of gunshots early Thursday morning, police are investigating the second reported shooting death this week in south Sacramento.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers located the victim of with a gunshot wound Thursday around 3 a.m. after receiving a call from someone in the area who reportedly heard a gunshot and saw someone lying in the street along the 5100 block of Ehrhardt Way.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation. The motive for the shooting and any suspect descriptions are unknown at this point.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, one teen was killed and another injured in a south Sacramento shooting.

