Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Downtown

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a death it is calling "suspicious."

The department tweeted homicide detectives would investigate the incident that happened at 13th and S Streets. Police said the victim is a white male between 50 and 60 years old and was found near the sidewalk in a planter bed.

SPD is investigating a suspicious death at 13th/S St. Homicide Detectives responding to take over the investigation. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/B6405fzjVE — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 24, 2017

UPDATE: S Street will be closed for several hours due to the on-going homicide investigation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/KzSWyZe5lA — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 24, 2017

