Police investigate 'suspicious death' in Downtown

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:17 PM. PDT June 24, 2017

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a death it is calling "suspicious."

The department tweeted homicide detectives would investigate the incident that happened at 13th and S Streets. Police said the victim  is a white male between 50 and 60 years old and was found near the sidewalk in a planter bed.

 

 

 

