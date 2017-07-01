Police: Person hit by car while dropping vehicle off to valet on J Street

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A person was hit by a car and seriously injured early Saturday morning while they were turning their own car to a valet in front of a hotel on J Street, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The driver was turning his car into the valet when he was hit by a passing vehicle. Police said the victim did not see the passing car and has sustained "life threatening injuries." They were taken to an area hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

No other information was released.

© 2017 KXTV-TV