The Sacramento Police Department has released dashcam video of a Sept. 7 officer-involved shooting that resulted in the shooting death of a man wanted in connection with a Sept. 1 double homicide. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

The Sacramento Police Department released dashcam video of an officer-involved shooting earlier this month that killed a man wanted in connection with the deaths of two people.

The department released more than a dozen videos, all different angles, of the events that proceeded the shooting death of Eric Arnold, 41, of Antelope.

Arnold was the main suspect in the shooting death of his girlfriend Erica Wallace, 45, and her 17-year-old daughter Kiara Lasalle on Janrick Avenue on Sept. 1.

The dashcam video begins with officers following behind a pickup truck driven by Arnold. The truck was traveling north along Franklin Boulevard when it turned east onto 27th Avenue where the stop was initiated, police said.

Once the truck stopped, officers can be heard commanding Arnold to show his hands. Arnold is seen quickly exiting the truck and immediately opening fire on the officers with a handgun.

Five Sacramento police officers returned fire killing Arnold, police said in a statement.

The officers who opened fire on Arnold were identified as 27-year veteran, Timothy Martin, 12-year veteran Victor Wolfe, 19-year veteran Joshua Dobson, 26-year veteran Richard Hitchcock and 14-year veteran Robert Williams.

During the exchange of gunfire, officers Martin and Wolfe were struck by bullets. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said Arnold fired six rounds at officers, and officers fired a total of 36 rounds, striking the suspect 14 times.

The department noted it will release another 13 videos next week. Those videos are expected to reveal officers arriving at the incident following the shooting, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

