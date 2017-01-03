Police search for suspect after high speed chase

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The search is on for a man in Natomas, who, officers believe, was involved in a Tuesday car chase that started in Yuba City and made its way down Highway 99, according to California Highway Patrol.

During a Monday robbery investigation in Grass Valley, officers tried to pull over a box truck in Yuba City, CHP officials said.

Officials said the driver of the truck sped through the Marysville area south along Hwy 99, weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

The truck and its three occupants eventually made its way to Interstate 5 at Arena Boulevard. From there, the three suspects ditched the truck and ran away on foot, while officers continued to chase.

Officers were able to arrest two of the suspects. A third suspect, a passenger, remains at large, officers said.

Grass Valley police have taken custody of two of the suspects while investigators look for the third.

