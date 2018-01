(Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

Sacramento Police are asking the public's help in locating an 80-year-old man with Dementia.

Earl McQueen was last seen leaving his home on foot near the 7700 Block of Rock Creek Way. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding his location, call 911.

