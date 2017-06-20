Popular runner hit by bike on American River Parkway out of hospital

Bill Finkbeiner was on the levee above the parkway when he was hit on June 13 while running with friends.

According to Sacramento County Park Ranger Michael Doane, they were unable to get an affidavit for a search warrant to identify the suspect for a felony hit-and-run because it involved a bike.

Finkbeiner has multiple injuries including skull and facial fractures, a broken wrist which required surgery and lost teeth.

He was in trauma ICU, but just got home over the weekend.

Finkbeiner was inducted into the Sacramento Running Association Hall of Fame in 2015.

