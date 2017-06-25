Pregnant woman shot, delivers baby hours later

When gun fire rang out Saturday night during a memorial for a young man shot in Oak Park, a pregnant woman was struck by a bullet. Soon after, she was going into labor.

The shooting happened along 33rd Street, on the day of the funeral for a young man that had been gunned down just a block away from the scene.

The woman, roughly eight months pregnant, was at the memorial, celebrating the young man’s life with friends. When she was shot, she was taken to a nearby hospital where physicians made the decision to inducer her birth, police said.

The woman was able to deliver her baby and is currently in serious condition, Sacramento Police spokesman Matt McPhail said. She is, however, expected to survive.

The baby’s condition was not reported.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

© 2017 KXTV-TV