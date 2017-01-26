Protest sparks over President Trump's 'border wall' executive order

Several dozen people in Sacramento went and protested in front of the federal building.

The protest is in response to an executive order signed by President Trump, which involves building a border wall with Mexico and the possibility of restricting entry from a majority of Muslim countries.

Many people are holding signs with hashtags #noban #nowall.

CAIR of Sacramento Valley organized the protest.

"I'm here to support my brothers and sisters as a Muslim, as an American," said Maheen Ahmed, a protester. "I'm standing here for justice to support my fellow community members who are really hurting during this time."

During our Facebook Live, some people commented questioning why protest, while others backed our president's decisions like building the border wall.

"I'm hoping that we see more people learn about the issues that are happening right now," Ahmed said. "We feel a space that we can go to for healing but we're also here to know we can get more involved in our future."

