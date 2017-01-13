Dozens protest for Dazion Flenaugh after DA clears officers

Taken from PKG

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Friday the three Sacramento Police officers who shot and killed Dazion Flenaugh last April, won't face any charges.

The DA says the officers acted in self defense on April 8, 2016 when Flenaugh rushed at them holding two knives. Friends and family said they do not believe the allegations and protestors from the Black Lives Matter movement met in South Sacramento protesting the decision.



"Today the DA cleared the two officers of all wrongdoing and that's not acceptable, we can't have police like this in Sacramento," Sacramento's BLM organizer Tanya Faison said.



She said the video released by the SPD was not in full and what they did see was inhumane. The video clips were from the day Flenaugh was killed. Officials said he was high on meth and also bipolar in the video. You can see him having an episode in the back of a patrol car and in another clip where he has a pickaxe and is breaking into a home.



"The police are choosing what they want to give us and what they want to give," Faison said.



Because the video cuts out there was no video shown of Flenaugh with a knife. Faison does not believe that there is not video of when the officers shot him. Along with video there is also audio of an audio of an officer calling Flenaugh a freak and telling a neighbor he could hit Flenaugh with a bat.



"When does an officer call someone a freak, they are supposed to be protecting him we pay them out of our tax dollars," Faison said.



Family and friends said they will keep fighting for justice for Flenaugh.



