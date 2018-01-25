Puppy found dead hanging from tree in Sacramento, criminal investigation underway

Front Street Animal Shelter is asking for the public's help finding the person who shot, hung and beat a puppy. (Photo: Courtesy: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento)

A criminal investigation is underway after a puppy was found dead hanging from a tree in Sacramento last week, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The puppy was found hanging from a leash by someone walking along the bike path on Riverside Boulevard, police officials said.

Officers located the dog, who was deceased upon their arrival. The female Chihuahua terrier mix was approximately four months old and weighed about 12 pounds. Due to the suspicious circumstances and visible trauma, a criminal investigation was been initiated, according to the police department.

The puppy suffered numerous fractures throughout her body after being beaten by the abuser, police said. Radiographs also showed the dog was shot multiple times with a BB gun.

A $12,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP or Chief Animal Control Officer Jace Huggins at 916-808-5855.

