Recent Sacramento Kings signee, Zach Randolph, arrested amid Los Angeles riot

Los Angeles police were on a routine patrol Wednesday night when they encountered a group blocking the street, drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and playing loud music at the Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts.

When officers tried to clear the street, the crowd got rowdy according to ABC7.

Zach Randolph, an NBA star who signed with the Sacramento Kings in July, was arrested in the disturbance along with an armed ex-convict, Stanley Walton.

Randolph was arrested for marijuana possession with intent to sell, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. His bail is set at $20,000.

The riot left five police patrol cars and one sheriff's car vandalized.

Randolph, who grew up in Marion, Indiana, has had previous arrests in his youth and early in his career. He was arrested two times DUI's, drinking while underage in his first season in the NBA, street racing, and some stints in juvenile hall including for possession of stolen guns.

Then there were the multiple accusations over the years: his alleged involvement in an Indiana nightclub shooting and sexual assault of a stripper (charges were later dropped.).

It is unclear whether Randolph has been released or not.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento Kings for comment, but have not received word as of this report.

