Reported explosive threat prompts road closures near Tower Bridge Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:17 PM. PST January 31, 2017 Tower Bridge traffic has been closed in both directions as Sacramento police respond to a woman blocking lanes in a car reportedly equipped with an explosive device.This is a developing story. Copyright 2016 KXTV
