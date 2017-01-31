KXTV
Reported explosive threat prompts road closures near Tower Bridge

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:17 PM. PST January 31, 2017

Tower Bridge traffic has been closed in both directions as Sacramento police respond to a woman blocking lanes in a car reportedly equipped with an explosive device.

This is a developing story.

