Rosemont woman's brutal murder still a mystery 37 years later

Investigators say a Rosemont woman found dead 37 years ago was sexually assaulted prior to being stabbed to death in her apartment.

After Robin Gisela Brooks was found dead in her bedroom, pathologists determined the manner in which she was killed, but they also found evidence of the person who might have committed the crime.

The suspect apparently cut himself during the assault, according to Sacramento County sheriff’s cold case investigators.

His DNA profile was later uploaded to an index system, but to date, no match has been made.

Brooks had just moved into the apartment complex where first responders would later find her lifeless body. On Thursday, April 24, 1980, Brooks was scheduled to work at “Donut Time” on Kiefer Boulevard. She would never show up for that shift.

When coworkers came looking for Brooks, they found the 20-year-old’s body in her bedroom.

Brooks’ family has put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her murder.

Those with information regarding the case, including knowledge of Robin’s acquaintances, are asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 874-5057 or go to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s web site and click on the “Tip” link.

