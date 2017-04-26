Runners share safety advice after 86-year-old woman killed on high school track

On Facebook, people shared their condolences and safety concerns after an 86-year-old woman was killed on a high school track on Wednesday.

It happened at North Highlands High School while she was walking near the running track.

Some mentioned on Facebook how you can't always feel safe and to be aware of you surroundings. Another mentioned you can't live in fear while others said what happened is scary.

ABC10 reached out to Fleet Feet in Folsom for some safety tips. They organize several running groups and encourage people to run together in large groups.

"If you can find people in the community to run with," said Christian Gonzales, Fleet Feet. "You're gonna always have someone to run with and within those groups there's always people running at different paces."

The running organizers recommend if you're running at night to have some light with you, so people can see you, as well as to have your phone on if anything happens. In addition, they also recommend having mac to hold as you run that's easily accessible to use.

ABC10 went out to the track at Folsom Lake College. A woman was out running by herself, but didn't have anything on her. She said she runs without earphones in, but feels safe. She normally takes a whistle or brings a friend when running on a trail.

A man said he runs with one earbud in.

Over at McKinley Park, runners and walkers said safety isn't their main priority but know that it should be.

However a couple of women carried mace and said they don't run with earbuds in.

