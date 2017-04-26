Close Sac Fire: Person clinging to pillar across from Delta King in Sacramento River ABC10, Staff , KXTV 5:45 PM. PDT April 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of a person clinging to a pillar in the Sacramento River across from the Delta Kings on Wednesday. © 2017 KXTV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Highlands woman dead; suspect at large 3 schools on lockdown Donald Trump sworn in as president Killfies Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line Sheriff: Man found dead in Sacramento after stabbing aunt to death Land Park residents concerned about new sign at playground New 'Folsom Ranch' development Arrest made following two murders in South Sacramento Family of kidnapped Vallejo teen still hopeful nearly a year later More Stories Adults with Autism: Living neurodiverse in a… Apr 25, 2017, 6:38 p.m. What does it take to get a crosswalk in your community? Apr 26, 2017, 7:06 p.m. Woman, 86, killed while walking North Highlands High… Apr 26, 2017, 7:00 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs