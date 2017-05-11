Sac Fire says goodbye to Jakers the Search Dog

Jakers the Sacramento Fire Department Search Dog. (Photo: Sacramento Fire Department via Facebook)

The Sacramento Fire Department said goodbye to their four-legged team member in an emotional ceremony.

Jakers the Search Dog was honored for his service Saturday, May 6th at his home where he lived with his handler, Jeff Ivy. The fire department posted a video on Facebook of his last hours on earth before he was put to sleep by a veterinarian in the comfort of his own bed.

Jakers joined SFD in 2007 as a member of the California Task Force 7 Urban Search and Rescue team and served for eight years before retiring in 2015.

Unfortunately, Jaker's health had declined recently and the decision was made to put him to sleep.

Dozens of uniformed officers and K-9 officers from different agencies showed up to pay their respects and give Jakers one last belly rub. The beloved dog was put in a specially-made box as officers saluted him while a lone piper played "Amazing Grace."

RIP Jakers. Thank you for your service.

