Sac Fire task force travels to assist Harvey victims in Houston

A 14-member task force from the Sacramento Fire Department is taking the 2,000 mile to Houston to help with relief efforts as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to pummel southeast Texas.

The task force is a water rescue team, which includes at least one canine search specialist and his dog.

The team departed Sunday afternoon. It will take them two days to make it to Houston.

Streets and highways throughout Houston are flooded, cars left abandoned as weather alerts continue to warn of possible tornadoes -- as the rain and winds held steady.

The National Weather Service said some areas could be slammed with an "unprecedented" 50 inches of rain by the time the week ends, as the storm is expected to linger in the area.

Sacramento's @fema USAR Task Force 7 sends 14 member water rescue team to #HurricaneHarvey. Crews have just departed, will drive 2000 miles. pic.twitter.com/JnMMSSm9hQ — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) August 27, 2017

