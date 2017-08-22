Sac State drinking water part of ongoing state audit

CSU Sacramento. (Photo: ABC10)

You might remember the high lead levels found in water sources at Sacramento State earlier this year.

Well, that's part of the scope of an ongoing state audit, which is looking at health and safety compliance at Sac State and three other California State University campuses — Channel Islands, San Diego and Sonoma.

The State Auditor's Office announced the audit in June 2017. The state is looking into when Sac State administrators became aware of unsafe lead levels in campus drinking water and "the reasons for any delays in informing the campus community."

State Auditor's Office spokeswoman Margarita Fernández said the audit is estimated to be released in February 2018.

A Sac State spokesman did not have anything to add when asked about the ongoing audit.

