Sacramento airport reports most passengers flown since 2008

Moving 10 million people anywhere is a feat in and of itself, but when it’s done across states, countries and oceans, it is worth noting.

Such is the case for Sacramento International Airport which served more than 10 million passengers in 2016, something the airport hasn’t done since 2008.

The airport reported the steady growth in passenger traffic reflects “airline response to passenger demand for new air service.”

Airport officials also cited the increase is another indicator of continued growth in the regional economy.

It’s a 5.3 percent increase over 2015. The airport’s all-time traffic record was 10.7 million passengers in 2007.

