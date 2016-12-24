Sacramento ambulances retired after reports of carbon monoxide exposure

The Sacramento Fire Department has retired six diesel ambulances for "systemic" exhaust problems after concerns over the safety of firefighter and patients.

Twenty-three Sacramento firefighters have reported smelling diesel exhaust fumes and symptoms of such in the cabin of city-owned ambulances since January 2014, said Chris Harvey, spokesman for the Sacramento Fire Department.

“We have had firefighters that have complained of dizziness, headaches, nausea,” Harvey said. “These are things that would be concurrent with Carbon Monoxide exposure or diesel exposure."

Sporadic reports on the matter have been received over the past two years but peaked in July 2016. In each case the firefighter was sent to the hospital and evaluated, however, all returned to work following their evaluations.

“In each instance we made an attempt to repair the problem mechanically,” Harvey said. City and Ford mechanics were searching for an exhaust leak but later determined that the issue was “systemic” and could not be fixed, Harvey said.

Until the units are replaced, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department is loaning two vehicles to the City of Sacramento Fire Department so services are not interrupted. The City also has mutual aid agreements with other agencies in the region in case additional response is necessary.

The department used the vehicles mostly for inner-city travel, going on one or two mile trips. However, the vehicles exhaust cleaning system works best on the interstate traveling longer, faster, and at higher temperatures.

The City of Sacramento approved funding to purchase six new gasoline fueled ambulances at a cost of $886,404 at its November 29 regular meeting.

The Sacramento Firefighters Union, Local 522, issued a statement on their Facebook page Friday.

“The lack of reserve and replacement equipment is only one of the many life safety issues that have been neglected for years by Fire Management,” the Union statement read on Facebook.

The union statement went on to applaud the Interim Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan resolution on the matter.

“City Manager Chan's understanding of this issue and urgency to finding a resolution is exactly the direction that firefighters have been looking for from our leaders over the last few years,” the Union statement read on Facebook.

