Sacramento among most diverse cities in U.S.

The year is coming to a close, but it could not end without another ranking and this time it involves 2016's most diverse cities in the United States.

This ranking by WalletHub was out of 313 cities culminating from previous diversity studies balancing the scores between four diversity dimensions, which are household diversity, social class diversity, ethno-racial diversity, and economic diversity.

Sacramento came in as the No. 10 overall most diverse city in America with a total score of 58.62, making them the fourth California city on the list behind Oakland (No. 3), San Jose (No. 7) and Anaheim (No. 9).

San Diego (No. 11), Los Angeles (No. 12) and Long Beach (No. 13) all finished in the top 15, with San Francisco coming in at No. 20 slot.

The No. 1 overall city was Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The point system is 25 points per the four dimensions listed earlier, then the site calculated the overall score for each city using the weighted average across all metrics ranking the cities accordingly. So, that's how a certain city with a high total score could not potentially end up in a high ranking.

Sacramento also had the highest California ranking in the economic diversity dimension at No. 6. Under the economic diversity section, it included many sub-factors like industry diversity and occupational diversity. The city also ranked No. 3 overall in one of the subsections of most racial and ethnic diversity.

