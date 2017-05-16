Sacramento bans sales of commercially bred pets

It was unanimous.
The Sacramento City Council unanimously approved to ban the sale of commercially bred pets on Tuesday night.
The passing means that no commercially bred pets, like dogs from puppy mills, can be sold in Sacramento pet stores. Although pet stores can partner with rescue groups and sell those animals in stores, as long as the rescue group is a non-profit.
Sacramento follows San Francisco, which passed a similar ordinance.
