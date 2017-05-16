Sacramento bans sales of commercially bred pets

Mixed breed dogs wait of their food in their cage at the adoption center of Animal Rescue. AFP PHOTO/OMAR TORRES (Photo credit should read OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: OMAR TORRES, 2010 AFP)

It was unanimous.

The Sacramento City Council unanimously approved to ban the sale of commercially bred pets on Tuesday night.

The passing means that no commercially bred pets, like dogs from puppy mills, can be sold in Sacramento pet stores. Although pet stores can partner with rescue groups and sell those animals in stores, as long as the rescue group is a non-profit.

Sacramento follows San Francisco, which passed a similar ordinance.

