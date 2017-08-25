Sacramento-based FEMA team responding to Hurricane Harvey

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: AFP Contributor)

A national Federal Emergency Management Agency team based right here in Sacramento is already in Texas responding to Hurricane Harvey.

FEMA's National West Incident Management Assistance Team has 34 members. Their home base is Sacramento.

Elsewhere, FEMA's Region 9 office, based in Oakland, is ready to fill gaps after Harvey makes landfall, if needed, according to FEMA spokeswoman Brandi Richard.

At the state level, all the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services' Swift Water teams are being briefed and updated. Only the Swift Water team in Orange County has deployed so far, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Christopher Vestal.

© 2017 KXTV-TV