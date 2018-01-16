Sacramento Co. opens wait list for 7,000 affordable housing vouchers; 50,000 expected to apply

After more than three years, the waitlist for affordable housing in Sacramento County is now open again.

According to Angela Jones, spokesperson for the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency, more than 50,000 applicants are expected to sign up for one of 7,000 slots.



Jones tells ABC10 that in 2014, 45,000 people signed up for one of 5,000 slots. Kirk Hawkins is hoping to be one of the Sacramentans to get selected this year.



“It would boost me. It would boost my ego, my self-esteem, it would give me a sense of direction – a sense of self-worth," Hawkins explains.



The 56-year-old was homeless before moving in with his daughter and her four kids. While Hawkins appreciates his daughter opening the doors of her home, he says he wants to be independent again.

“It would be very important to me because I’d be able to get into my (own) residence with the assistance that I need, considering that I'm on a fixed income," he adds.

Hawkins is now an advocate for the homeless community, and hopes to one day become a graphic design instructor, and have his own place to call his own home. "It would be a blessing for me, and it would uplift me a whole lot."



SHRA is accepting applications for the housing vouchers from now until January 30, 2018 at 11:59 PT. All applicants must be U.S. citizens, and preferences will be given to those who are veterans, homeless, permanently disabled, and rent-burdened.



All applications are free and must be completed online at www.sacwaitlist.com.



For more information, visit the SHRA website, or call (916) 444-9210.

