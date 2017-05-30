Sacramento Convention Center to get a makeover

(Photo: Andrew Zarivny/Thinkstock)

After two decades, the Sacramento Convention Center may get a new look.

City council gave the green light for a project design to make the center more attractive and competitive, expanding the building capacity and upgrading interior/exterior technologies.

“I’m extremely pleased with the hard work everyone has undertaken to get us to this point,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “This plan will allow us to invest in the Sacramento Convention Center and other civic amenities in ways that go beyond simply updating and maintaining – so we are innovating and championing our natural assets like the riverfront to make Sacramento a true destination city.”

If the plan is approved by the city council later this summer, construction could start as soon as March 2018. Costs are estimated to be $125 million for the first phase. Staff will return the city council in August with a framework for the expansion.

© 2017 KXTV-TV